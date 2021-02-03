Man seriously injured after being shot multiple times in area of Dundas, Regent Park Blvd.

One man has been seriously injured and Toronto police are investigating after a shooting late Tuesday night.

Police say officers responded to reports of gunshots heard in the area of Dundas Street East and Regent Park Blvd before midnight.

When police arrived, they say officers found a man who was shot multiple times and with serious injuries.

Police say a suspect ran away from the scene southbound, and describe them as male, Black, tall, and slim.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Police are asking people to stay away from the area.