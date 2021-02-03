Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man seriously injured after being shot multiple times in area of Dundas, Regent Park Blvd.
by News Staff
Posted Feb 3, 2021 12:03 am EST
Last Updated Feb 3, 2021 at 12:10 am EST
A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
One man has been seriously injured and Toronto police are investigating after a shooting late Tuesday night.
Police say officers responded to reports of gunshots heard in the area of Dundas Street East and Regent Park Blvd before midnight.
When police arrived, they say officers found a man who was shot multiple times and with serious injuries.
Police say a suspect ran away from the scene southbound, and describe them as male, Black, tall, and slim.
Anyone who has information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Police are asking people to stay away from the area.
SHOOTING: (UPDATE) Dundas St E & Regent Park Blvd – large police presence o/s – @TPSK9 attending to assist – info that suspect fled S/B on foot – suspect described: male/black, tall, slim – any info please call 4168082222/8085100 – @CanStopCrime 222-TIPS#GO212441 ^al