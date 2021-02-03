Loading articles...

Man hit by police cruiser in Brampton sent to hospital

Last Updated Feb 3, 2021 at 11:22 pm EST

File photo of a Peel police cruiser.

A man has been sent to hospital after being hit by a police cruiser in Brampton on Wednesday night.

Peel police say it happened just after 9:30 p.m. at Chinguacousy Road and Williams Parkway when officers were responding to an unrelated call.

Peel paramedics say the man has serious, but not life threatening injuries.

Southbound lanes at the intersection are closed.

