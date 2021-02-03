"It's a real mix of absolute fear and also relief": GTA parents react to students heading back to class

Parents across the GTA are reacting to the province’s decision to reopen schools for in-person learning in Toronto, Peel Region and York this month.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced students in several Southern Ontario schools, except COVID-19 hotspots, will return to the classroom on Monday.

Students in Toronto, York and Peel regions, will be back in class after the long weekend, on Tuesday February 16.

RELATED: Ontario schools to reopen next week; Toronto, Peel and York to resume in-person learning Feb. 16

The Ontario Parent Action Network released a statement online, saying “we are gravely concerned that schools are being reopened amidst failure to make key safety improvements that will lead to chaotic cycles of classroom closures, increased sickness & quite likely another total closure of in-person learning.”

Spokesperson, Jessica Lyons, with two kids of her own in elementary school in Toronto, says parents have to choose between their kids’ mental health and risking their physical health.

“It’s a real mix of absolute fear and also relief — and that’s the terrible position that this government has put parents in, they’ve backed us into a corner,” Lyons says.

Moms, dads, and caregivers have been dealing with a lot of kids going stir crazy — one dad tells 680 NEWS he likes the idea of getting his kids back into class in about a week, “I’ve got a 13-year-old, and it’s a lot better when they go back to school than stay home and not doing anything.”

RELATED: Toronto ‘fully supports’ Ontario’s decision to send students back to class

One mom who has two kids, one of them in high school, tells 680 NEWS while she has no opinion on a specific date to send the kids back, she only knows it’s the right thing to do.

“It’s almost one year that we are wearing masks and staying at home, and I think it’s time to go back to normal life,” she says.

Another mother tells 680 NEWS “don’t send the kids back at all until everyone has had their vaccinations — it’s putting teachers at risk otherwise.”