Loading articles...

Grains mixed, livestock higher

Last Updated Feb 3, 2021 at 10:58 am EST

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. declined 14.25 cents at $6.2875 a bushel; Mar. corn was fell 3 cents at $5.3975 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 1.50 cents at $3.44 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 10.50 cents at $13.58 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up .65 cent at $1.1602 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained 1.52 cents at $1.3997 a pound; Feb. lean hogs rose 1.43 cents at .7220 a pound.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 49 minutes ago
CLEAR - WB Gardiner ramp to 427. #WBGardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:47 AM
Above average temperatures today but not as mild as it was on this date (Feb 3) in 2016 when #Toronto YYZ had a record high 16.0°C (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more