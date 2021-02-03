Loading articles...

Poll finds half of Ontarians believe Ford government 'negligent' in protecting long-term care seniors

Last Updated Feb 3, 2021 at 6:13 am EST

A long-term care home. (Photo by Jonas Güttler/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Summary

51% say the Ontario government is to blame for the suffering and deaths of seniors from COVID-19 in long-term care

Poll also found that two-thirds of Ontarians believe that for-profit home facilities are the most responsible

Around 60% believe that Ford should be spending more time dealing with long-term care homes rather than airline travel

Just over half of Ontarians believe Premier Doug Ford and his government were “willfully negligent” in protecting long-term care seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new poll.

Fifty-one per cent of those polled said the Ontario government is directly to blame for the suffering and deaths of seniors from COVID-19 in long-term care homes.

The poll conducted by Maru/Blue Public Opinion also found that two-thirds, or 65 per cent, of respondents believe that for-profit home facilities, who can’t be sued due to government-legislated immunity, are the most responsible for the sickness and death of residents.

A majority of Ontarians, 61 per cent, surveyed believe for-profit long-term care residents and their families should be able to sue the Ontario government and receive compensation for their losses.

RELATED: Horror and heartbreak in the wake of Whitby long-term care outbreak

While 54 per cent of Ontarians polled believe the premier has done a good job of protecting residents of long-term care homes, only around 46 to 47 per cent of those in hotspot areas, like the Toronto region and Niagara-Hamilton, held that belief.

Meanwhile, just over 60 per cent of respondents believe that Ford should be spending more of his time dealing with long-term care homes rather than airline travel.

The poll was conducted among 817 randomly selected Canadian adults, who are members of Maru/Blue’s Voice Canada online panel, from Jan. 28-30, 2021, and is considered nationally accurate to within plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

According to the Ontario government’s website, there have been 3,589 deaths in long-term care homes, including 11 staff members. A total of 14,586 residents and 6,218 long-term care staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

|||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:49 AM
#CityStreets: A police investigation has closed Richmond from Ontario to George.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:13 AM
Good Wednesday morning! Lots of ☀️ for #Toronto GTA. Strong , gusty north to nw wind. Full forecast on 680News 📻…
Latest Weather
Read more