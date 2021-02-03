Loading articles...

CP NewsAlert: 'Schitt's Creek' scores Golden Globe nomination for best comedy series

Last Updated Feb 3, 2021 at 8:44 am EST

TORONTO — Canadian sitcom “Schitt’s Creek” has landed a Golden Globe nomination in the category of best TV musical or comedy series.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB QEW ramp to Trafalgar - the centre lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle. #WBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:47 AM
Above average temperatures today but not as mild as it was on this date (Feb 3) in 2016 when #Toronto YYZ had a record high 16.0°C (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more