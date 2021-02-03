Council votes in favour to call on province for paid sick days for low wage workers to prevent COVID-19 spread

A push to have the province roll out paid sick days received the green light at the city council meeting Wednesday afternoon.

Statistics presented at council show almost half of the COVID-19 cases in Toronto come from people working in lower income jobs, and just 10 per cent of people working in those types of jobs have access to paid sick leave.

Councillor and Board of Health Chair Joe Cressy says giving those workers paid sick days is desperately needed.

“Those heroes,” Cressy says, “stocking our shelves, delivering our goods, processing our food, those heroes who are keeping our seniors safe, they’re the ones at risk. they’re the ones who are tragically continuing to get sick and in turn transmitting the virus.”

Cressy then asked the city’s Chief Medical officer of Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, “is it your opinion doctor, that emergency paid sick leave is necessary right now to stop transmission of this virus?”

De Villa replying, “simply put, yes.”

City Council voted 24 to two in favour of asking the province to create 10 paid sick days for those essential or frontline workers who literally can’t afford to take time off if they aren’t well.

But the premier has said there is no need for it, because the federal government already has the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit, but critics say that program is flawed and not the same.