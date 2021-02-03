Loading articles...

China to send 10 million coronavirus vaccine doses abroad

Last Updated Feb 3, 2021 at 3:28 am EST

BEIJING — China on Wednesday announced a plan to provide 10 million coronavirus vaccine doses to developing nations through the global COVAX initiative.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China is responding to a request from the World Health Organization as developing countries seek to fill shortages predicted to run through March.

Wang called it an important policy decision by China to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines and to promote international co-operation in efforts against the pandemic.

The Associated Press

