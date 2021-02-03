Loading articles...

ATS reports third-quarter profit up from year ago, beats expectations

Last Updated Feb 3, 2021 at 7:28 am EST

CAMBRIDGE, Ont. — ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. beat expectations as it reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago as it reduced costs.

The maker of automation systems says it earned $18.9 million or 20 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 27, up from $4.1 million or four cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $369.7 million, up from $367.2 million.

The company’s order backlog rose to $985 million compared with $939 million.

On an adjusted basis, ATS says it earned 30 cents per share for the quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 26 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 24 cents per share, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ATA)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
WB 401 west of Markham in the collectors - the right lane is blocked with a collision. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 14 minutes ago
Above average temperatures today but not as mild as it was on this date (Feb 3) in 2016 when #Toronto YYZ had a record high 16.0°C (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more