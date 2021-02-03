Loading articles...

Alaska Senate OKs remote voting if needed during pandemic

Last Updated Feb 3, 2021 at 7:44 pm EST

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Alaska Senate passed a resolution Wednesday intended to allow for remote voting if necessary during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The measure next goes to the House, which hasn’t organized a majority. The legislative session began Jan. 19.

Senate Rules Chair Gary Stevens, a Kodiak Republican, said the measure would provide another tool to allow for legislative work to continue.

“Nobody hopes we have to do it. … But we needed to have something in place just in case that should happen,” he said.

Legislative leaders before the start of the new session approved moving forward with plans to set up such a system. The project timeline called for 30 days to develop and up to one week to prepare the system for use.

The measure would allow the Senate president or House speaker to authorize a lawmaker to attend a session by videoconference if the member is in quarantine or has contracted COVID-19 or when necessary to establish a quorum if the Legislature cannot physically meet due to the pandemic.

When attendance by videoconference is authorized, the presiding officer is to be physically present in the Capitol when conducting a session.

The Associated Press

