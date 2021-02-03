Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Air Canada Rouge suspending all flights February 8, approximately 80 employees will face layoffs
by Richard Southern
Posted Feb 3, 2021 7:15 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 3, 2021 at 7:15 pm EST
Air Canada Rouge Airbus
Air Canada has announced it’s suspending all Rouge flights effective February 8 due to the new travel restrictions.
Travel to the Caribbean and Mexico accounts for a large portion of Rouge’s business, and while the airline also flies to other destinations not covered by restrictions, such as Florida and Las Vegas, those flights will also be grounded.
Air Canada tells 680 NEWS that this suspension will result in approximately 80 employees at Rouge being placed on lay-off after the last Rouge flights.
This is the second time Rouge has grounded all flights, the Air Canada low-cost subsidiary suspended operations last year, but started flights up again in November in anticipation of the winter travel season.
Air Canada tells 680 NEWS that “Rouge remains a part of Air Canada’s overall business strategy.”
