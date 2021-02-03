Loading articles...

7 insurgents, 2 troops killed in separate raids in Pakistan

Last Updated Feb 3, 2021 at 2:44 pm EST

MULTAN, Pakistan — Pakistani security forces and police acting on intelligence Wednesday raided suspected militant and separatist hideouts, triggering shootouts that killed seven insurgents and two soldiers.

Kamran Hussain, an official with Pakistan’s counter-terrorism department, said in a statement the first raid took place in the district of Dera Ghazi Khan in the eastern Punjab province.

The raid left three militants from the outlawed Baluchistan Republican Army dead, he said. The group is known for targeting Pakistani troops, police and gas pipelines in southwestern Baluchistan.

Hussain said officers also seized a cache of weapons in the raid.

Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by Baluch separatists who want a greater share of province gas and mineral revenue. Although authorities often say they have quelled the Insurgency in Baluchistan, violence has continued there.

Hours later, troops raided a militant compound in the former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban in the North Waziristan district, triggering a shootout that killed four insurgents and two soldiers, according to a military statement.

The statement said four soldiers were also wounded in the raid. The North Waziristan district served as the main base for local and foreign militants until the military secured the regions in 2015 with a series of operations.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
Retweeted @PeelPublicWorks: Residents who live on Indian Grove are asked to watch for "yield to oncoming traffic" signs tomorrow, Feb 4, as the Re…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:47 AM
Above average temperatures today but not as mild as it was on this date (Feb 3) in 2016 when #Toronto YYZ had a record high 16.0°C (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more