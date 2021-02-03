Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
5th victim dies after January attacks in Chicago, suburbs
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 3, 2021 6:22 am EST
Last Updated Feb 3, 2021 at 6:28 am EST
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl has become the fifth person to die from a series of shootings last month by a Chicago gunman who was later killed in a suburban police shootout, authorities said.
Damia Smith was pronounced dead Tuesday at Comer Children’s Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She was riding in a vehicle with her mother when she was shot and had been hospitalized.
According to police, Jason Nightengale, 32, of Chicago, shot seven people in a series of attacks Jan. 9 over a roughly four-hour period. Most of the attacks happened on Chicago’s South Side before Nightengale drove to Evanston, just north of the city, where officers killed him during a shootout.
Authorities have not released a motive in the killings, which they described as random. Nightengale posted numerous disturbing and nonsensical short videos on Facebook before the killings. In one one he brandished a gun; in another he threatened to “blow up the whole community.”
The other four people who died were Yiran Fan, a 30-year-old University of Chicago student from China; 20-year-old Anthony Faulkner; 46-year-old security guard Aisha Nevell; and 61-year-old Marta Torres.