1 person in critical condition following a Brampton house fire

File photo of a Peel police cruiser.

A fire at a home in Brampton has sent two people to hospital with smoke inhalation, one of them is in serious condition.

The fire broke out near Main Street and Queen Street around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Fire crews rescued three people from the home, two were taken to hospital while the third was treated on scene. Four other people were able to get out of the home on their own.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

