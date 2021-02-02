Loading articles...

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

Last Updated Feb 2, 2021 at 1:14 pm EST

Movies US charts:

1. Tenet

2. Greenland

3. News of the World

4. The Big Short

5. Synchronic

6. Promising Young Woman

7. The Wolf of Wall Street

8. The War with Grandpa

9. Exodus: Gods and Kings

10. American Skin

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Promising Young Woman

2. Our Friend

3. The Tax Collector

4. Some Kind of Heaven

5. Come Play

6. No Man’s Land

7. The Dissident

8. PG: Psycho Goreman

9. The Night

10. Pan’s Labyrinth

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB QEW ramp to Erin Mills/Southdown. #EBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:16 AM
Retweeted @ontariokevin: @680NEWSweather @willieofficial @CityNatasha @emily_vukovic @jilltaylor680 @DeniseWeatherTO @CarlHLam @JasonFrazerTV Earl…
Latest Weather
Read more