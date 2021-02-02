The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

There are 786,417 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 786,417 confirmed cases (49,562 active, 716,642 resolved, 20,213 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 2,828 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 130.41 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 29,395 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 4,199.

There were 77 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 810 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 116. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.3 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 53.18 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 408 confirmed cases (16 active, 388 resolved, four deaths).

There were zero new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 3.06 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 10 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 113 confirmed cases (five active, 108 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 3.13 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of three new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 1,582 confirmed cases (10 active, 1,507 resolved, 65 deaths).

There was one new case Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 1.02 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been 10 new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.64 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 1,288 confirmed cases (268 active, 1,002 resolved, 18 deaths).

There were 24 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 34.29 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 127 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 18.

There were zero new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of four new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 2.3 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Quebec: 264,526 confirmed cases (13,127 active, 241,537 resolved, 9,862 deaths).

There were 1,053 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 153.09 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 8,524 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,218.

There were 36 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 285 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 41. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.47 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 115.01 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Ontario: 270,925 confirmed cases (17,451 active, 247,236 resolved, 6,238 deaths).

There were 745 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 118.44 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12,225 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,746.

There were 14 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 329 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 47. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.32 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 42.34 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 29,733 confirmed cases (3,421 active, 25,480 resolved, 832 deaths).

There were 82 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 248.03 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 831 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 119.

There were zero new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 23 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.24 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 60.32 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 24,236 confirmed cases (2,320 active, 21,602 resolved, 314 deaths).

There were 225 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 196.83 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,590 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 227.

There were eight new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 46 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is seven. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.56 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 26.64 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Alberta: 124,831 confirmed cases (6,912 active, 116,259 resolved, 1,660 deaths).

There were 268 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 156.31 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,930 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 419.

There were 11 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 73 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 10. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.24 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 37.54 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 68,366 confirmed cases (6,019 active, 61,129 resolved, 1,218 deaths).

There were 429 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 116.93 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,132 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 447.

There were eight new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 50 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is seven. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.14 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 23.66 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Yukon: 70 confirmed cases (zero active, 69 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Tuesday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 32 confirmed cases (one active, 31 resolved, zero deaths).

There was one new case Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 2.21 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been one new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 294 confirmed cases (12 active, 281 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 30.49 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.54 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Feb. 2, 2021.

The Canadian Press