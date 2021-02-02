SIU: Woman dies from injuries stemming from multi-vehicle crash on New Year's Day

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says a 67-year-old woman that was part of a three-vehicle crash in Toronto on New Year’s Day has died from her injuries.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West at around 11:30 a.m. on January 1.

Police said an officer allegedly tried to stop a Mercedes Benz for speeding, but the driver fled the scene.

The SIU says the Mercedes Benz then became involved with a Honda that was traveling west on Sheppard Avenue and a Hyundai that had been making a left turn from northbound Keele Street onto Sheppard Avenue West.

One of the vehicles involved flipped over and caught fire.

Six people were taken to the hospital at the time of the crash.

“As a result of the collision, the 23-year-old male driver of the Mercedes-Benz was taken to hospital, as was the 67-year-old female driver of a Honda CRV. On January 30, 2021, the 67-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries in hospital,” said the SIU in a release on Tuesday.

The SIU’s investigation is ongoing. One subject officer and one witness officer had been designated and both parties have been interviewed.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Ontario’s police watchdog.

The SIU is a civilian watchdog that investigates serious injury, death, or alleged sexual assault involving police.