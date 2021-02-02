Raptors' VanVleet breaks franchise record for most points in a game

Fred VanVleet put on an incredible performance on Tuesday and broke multiple records in the process.

VanVleet broke the franchise record of most points scored in a single game, surpassing DeMar DeRozen’s original benchmark of 52 points. He becomes the fourth player in Raptors history to score more than 50 points in a single game, behind DeRozen, Vince Carter and Terrence Ross.

In the first half against the Orlando Magic, VanVleet made eight shots from beyond the arc. The previous record of seven made field goals was shared by Terence Ross (who achieved the record against the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 26, 2014) and Danny Green (who tied Ross’s record against the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 19, 2019).

By the end of the third quarter, VanVleet had 11 field goals, setting a new league best for most field goals in a game this season. Chicago Bull’s Zach LaVine and Charlotte Hornets’ Terry Rozier previously shared that bench point at 10 made three’s.

Donyell Marshal currently holds the Raptors’ record for most made three-pointers in a game with 12, a feat he accomplished on March 13, 2005, against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Before Tuesday’s game, VanVleet’s career-high for most points in any half was 23. The 26-year-old finished the first half with 28 points to break his personal best.

VanVleet is ranked eight for most three-point field goals made in as a Raptor, with Kyle Lowry leading the way in first.