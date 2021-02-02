Ontario's top doctor and ministers to appear before commission investigating COVID-19 spread in LTC homes

The province’s top doctor and ministers of health and long-term care will appear before a commission examining how COVID-19 spread through long-term care homes.

The offices for both Health Minister Christine Elliott and Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton say they’ll be interviewed by the commission in the coming weeks.

A spokesperson for the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams, says he too, will appear before the commission, but a date has not yet been set.

The commission, which was announced by the province last summer, is expected to submit its final report on Apr. 30.

The province denied a request last month from the three-person commission to extend its work until the end of the year.

On Tuesday, NDP leader Andrea Horwath will hold a virtual news conference, to call on the province to give the commission time to complete its work.

A Barrie long-term care home with an outbreak of a contagious COVID-19 variant is now facing a proposed class-action lawsuit.

Residents’ family members allege their loved ones have been neglected by Roberta Place Long-Term Care Home.

So far, all but one of the residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and more than 50 have died.