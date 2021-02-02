Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
North Carolina tourist dies during Florida snorkeling trip
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 2, 2021 6:59 am EST
Last Updated Feb 2, 2021 at 7:14 am EST
KEY WEST, Fla. — A tourist from North Carolina died following a snorkeling trip off the Florida Keys, sheriff’s officials said.
Erica Michelle Brown, 42, had been snorkeling with family and friends on a Fury Watersports boat on Sunday afternoon when she began signalling for help, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. They were near the Sand Key Lighthouse.
Someone on the boat began CPR and it was continued when she was transferred to a U.S. Coast Guard boat, which took Brown to shore. Paramedics then took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office did not list a city in North Carolina where Brown lived.
An autopsy was performed and results are pending, the release said.
