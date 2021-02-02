Loading articles...

N.W.T. to get fewer doses than expected this month because of Moderna vaccine delay

Last Updated Feb 2, 2021 at 2:58 pm EST

YELLOWKNIFE — The Northwest Territories says a delay in shipments of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Canada means the territory will receive fewer doses than expected this month.

Health Minister Julie Green says the territory was to get 7,200 Moderna doses this week, but will receive 4,700 instead.

Green says the federal government has also told her a shipment expected in mid-February will also be reduced. 

The N.W.T.’s chief public health officer, Dr. Kami Kandola, says while the delay is disappointing, the territory’s vaccine rollout plan is flexible and changes will only be felt in the short term.

The federal government has promised enough vaccine doses for all three territories to vaccinate 75 per cent of its eligible adult population. 

To date, 12, 241 people in the N.W.T. have received first doses of the Moderna vaccine.

There are five active cases of COVID-19 in the territory, four of whom are non-resident mine workers. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 35 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB QEW west of Third Line. #WBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 11 minutes ago
Hold on! NNW wind gusts of 60-70 km/h are here to stay for the rest of today, tonight and the first half of tomorrow
Latest Weather
Read more