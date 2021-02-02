Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (17,874.49, up 182.04 points.)

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Technology. Down $4.03, or 21.42 per cent, to $14.78 on 14.4 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APHA). Health care. Up $2.82, or 17.58 per cent, to $18.86 on 11.1 million shares.

Supreme Cannabis Co. Inc. (TSX:FIRE). Health care. Up one cent, or 5.56 per cent, to 19 cents on 10.6 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down one cent, or 0.05 per cent, to $21.55 on 9.9 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up $1.89, or 13.12 per cent, to $16.30 on 8.8 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 62 cents, or 1.42 per cent, to $44.14 on 8.1 million shares.

Companies in the news:

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Up 58 cents to $55.09. The union representing some Bell Media workers says a total of 210 employees in the Toronto area are being laid off, with most of the notifications taking place Tuesday. About 100 of the employees are union members and are connected to Toronto television newsrooms, while the non-union staff include administration and sales staff, Unifor said on Tuesday. The affected union members include field camera operators but not on-air television reporters. Bell Media wouldn’t confirm the number of layoffs.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSX:FR). Down $7.03, or 24.7 per cent, to $21.47. Canadian silver mining companies gave back double-digit share price increases from Monday as an apparent drive by online retail investors to boost interest in the shiny metal grinds to a halt. First Majestic Silver Corp. was down about 25 per cent, mirroring its gain on Monday, while Silvercorp Metals Inc. was down about 17 per cent, offsetting its Monday gain of 25.7 per cent. TD Securities commodity strategist Daniel Ghali says the attempted manipulation of silver appears to be over. He added that fundamental forces should eventually support silver prices above US$30 an ounce, the eight-year high the metal briefly touched on Monday, but it won’t be due to the squeeze.

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX:DII.B). Down 70 cents, or 4.5 per cent, to $15. Two large shareholders of Dorel Industries Inc. say they will vote against a proposal to take the company private despite a move by Cerberus Capital Management LP to raise its offer. Montreal-based investment firm Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc., which controls 12.2 per cent of Dorel’s outstanding class B subordinate shares, said Tuesday the offer “continues to significantly undervalue the company.” Brandes Investment Partners LP of San Diego, which owns about seven per cent of Dorel’s shares, also said Tuesday it will oppose the deal. The buyer group led by Cerberus, which has the support of Dorel’s board, raised its offer for the shares not held by members of the Schwartz family to $16 per share on Monday in an attempt to win support from reluctant shareholders. It had earlier reached a deal for $14.50 per share.

Imperial Oil Ltd. (TSX:IMO). Down $1, or four per cent, to $24.21. Sagging fuel demand due to lockdowns to deal with a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is again cutting into volumes and returns at refineries at Imperial Oil Ltd. after a recovery last fall, CEO Brad Corson said Tuesday. He said demand for gasoline in January was at about 70 to 75 per cent of normal after recovering to near-normal levels in the third quarter last year, while jet fuel demand was at about 35 to 40 per cent and diesel demand remained at close to normal levels. The company reported its best oil and gas production in 30 years of 460,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, mainly thanks to record gross production of 284,000 barrels per day at its Kearl oilsands mine in northern Alberta, up from 208,000 bpd in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSX:BPY.UN). Up 18 cents to $22.14. Brookfield Property Partners LP says it swung to a loss in its latest quarter despite seeing a significant pickup in private real estate investment activity. The real estate company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it lost $38 million or 40 cents per unit for the quarter ended Dec. 31. That compared with a profit of $1.55 billion or $1 per unit in the same quarter a year earlier when it benefited from higher valuation gains, as well as strong performance in several of its investments. Company funds from operations and realized gains totalled $287 million or 30 cents per unit, down from $459 million or 48 cents per unit in the same quarter a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021.

The Canadian Press