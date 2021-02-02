More than 3,800 tickets handed out during Toronto Police's 'Winter Watch' safety campaign

Toronto police officers handed out more than 3,800 tickets during the service’s recent pedestrian safety campaign.

The ‘Winter Watch’ week of action took place January 25th to the 31st, and saw police head into communities by enforcing and educating road users on behaviour behind the wheel that causes collisions.

Constable Jenelle Higo of Traffic Safety Programs says, “our hope is that we continue to change driver behaviour through education, engagement and enforcement to make all roads safe for everyone. If we can prevent the loss of one life, we are making a difference.”

Officers focused on what they call “The Big 4” bad behaviours known to cause injuries to road users: speeding, aggressive driving, distracted driving, and impaired driving.

2,222 tickets were given out for speeding, and over 734 for aggressive driving.

128 tickets were issued for distracted driving. 769 for “other.”

Police say 11 people also had their licenses suspended for stunt-driving, and made 10 impaired driving-related arrests.