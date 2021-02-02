Montreal, Quebec City home sales hit record highs in January: QPAREB

Montreal and Quebec City home sales reached record highs in January, even as the regions contended with strict lockdowns and curfews to curb COVID-19.

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal sales climbed to 3,971 in January, up 17 per cent from 3,398 the year before.

Quebec City’s sales reached 829, a 16 per cent jump from 713 in 2021.

The price of a single family home edged up by 23 per cent to hit $434,000 in Montreal and by 11 per cent to reach $282,000 in Quebec City.

The number of active listings dropped by 48 per cent in Quebec City and 25 per cent in Montreal.

The number of new listings was down by 30 per cent in Quebec City and 11 per cent in Montreal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021.

The Canadian Press