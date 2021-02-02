Mental health pilot project seeing crisis workers respond to calls instead of police approved

A pilot program for mental health calls in Toronto has been approved by city councillors on Tuesday.

City council gave the unanimous thumbs up to creating the pilot project, which will see trained crisis workers respond to non-violent mental health calls and wellness checks, instead of police.

Mayor John Tory says “this is a step in the right direction.”

“These pilots are being done in the right way with the best advice from our professional staff, and they will help Toronto residents, who are experiencing in their lives a non-violent crisis.”

It will begin next year, but not fully implemented until 2026, which Tory says is too long of a timeline.

RELATED: Poll finds strong support for COVID-19 curfews, suggests Canadians’ mental health has suffered

“You have to do these things with a degree of care, but I certainly felt that 2026 was too long a period of time, so we’ve asked for a report by the end of this year in how we can speed that timetable up with the learning of the pilot projects in hand,” he said.

This pilot project represents a significant change in the way non-violent mental health calls will be addressed.

Councillor Mike Layton says letting trained crisis workers be the first to respond to those calls instead of police will have a positive impact, “a huge number of calls will be better responded by mental health experts, or workers, social workers, or trained professionals, whose job it is to be able to help people in crisis.”

“Sending properly trained individuals to many calls could result in safer outcomes for those involved and our communities at large,” Layton says.

The pilot project will be made of four mobile crises teams with at least two crisis workers each, who will be trained in de-escalation, advanced first aid, and situational awareness, and would be managed by different community health partners.