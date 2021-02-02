Jeff Bezos stepping down as Amazon's CEO, will become executive chairman

Amazon has announced that Jeff Bezos will step down as CEO during the third quarter of 2021.

Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy will replace Bezos, who will transition to the executive chair of Amazon’s board.

WOW, Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO of Amazon — will become executive chair. pic.twitter.com/cEAt9oeLr1 — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) February 2, 2021

“Amazon is what it is because of invention. We do crazy things together and then make them normal. We pioneered customer reviews, 1-Click, personalized recommendations, Prime’s insanely-fast shipping, Just Walk Out shopping, the Climate Pledge, Kindle, Alexa, marketplace, infrastructure cloud computing, Career Choice, and much more,” Bezos said in a statement.

“If you do it right, a few years after a surprising invention, the new thing has become normal. People yawn. That yawn is the greatest compliment an inventor can receive. When you look at our financial results, what you’re actually seeing are the long-run cumulative results of invention. Right now, I see Amazon at its most inventive ever, making it an optimal time for this transition.”

Amazon is currently the world’s largest online sales company, the largest Internet company by revenue, and the world’s largest provider of virtual assistants and cloud infrastructure services through its Amazon Web Services branch.

Bezos is one of the richest people in the world with a 2021 U.S. net worth of over $180 billion.

