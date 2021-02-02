Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Groundhog Day moves online across Canada as precaution against COVID-19
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 2, 2021 4:00 am EST
Last Updated Feb 2, 2021 at 4:15 am EST
Mayor Janice Jackson takes a second message from Wiarton Willie, in Wiarton, Ont., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Willie did not see his shadow and predicts a early spring. The mayor initially said there was going to be six more weeks of winter but soon realized that no shadow meant an early spring. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ball
Groundhog Day will be observed online across Canada today in the interest of public safety during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Ontario’s Wiarton Willie and Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie Sam will make their annual predictions in front of no crowds, instead the critters’ emergence from their homes will be broadcast.
Folklore has it that if a groundhog sees its shadow on Feb. 2, it will retreat into its burrow, heralding six more weeks of cold weather.
No shadow is said to foretell spring-like temperatures are on the way.
Janice Jackson, the mayor of Wiarton, Ont., says that the town in the South Bruce Peninsula has pivoted the celebration of its famous albino groundhog to a webcast.
Organizers for Shubenacadie Sam in Nova Scotia say they will not be hosting a public event but will be livestreaming his prediction on the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park’s Facebook page.
Groundhog Fred La Marmotte in Val-d’Espoir, Que., will also be delivering his forecast online.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021.