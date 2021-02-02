Loading articles...

Ford says it will expand in South Africa, adding 1,200 jobs

Last Updated Feb 2, 2021 at 5:44 am EST

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. said it plans to expand its manufacturing presence in South Africa, spending roughly $1 billion and adding 1,200 jobs over the coming years.

The $1 billion, or 15.8 billion rand, investment is the largest the U.S. automaker has made in South Africa in its 97-year history in the country, Ford said.

The manufacturing investments will go toward production of the Ford Ranger pickup truck, the company said. Roughly $686 million will be used to upgrade the company’s Silverton assembly plant, while the rest is set for upgrading manufacturing capabilities at Ford suppliers in the region.

The Associated Press

