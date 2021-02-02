Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Ford says it will expand in South Africa, adding 1,200 jobs
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 2, 2021 5:30 am EST
Last Updated Feb 2, 2021 at 5:44 am EST
DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. said it plans to expand its manufacturing presence in South Africa, spending roughly $1 billion and adding 1,200 jobs over the coming years.
The $1 billion, or 15.8 billion rand, investment is the largest the U.S. automaker has made in South Africa in its 97-year history in the country, Ford said.
The manufacturing investments will go toward production of the Ford Ranger pickup truck, the company said. Roughly $686 million will be used to upgrade the company’s Silverton assembly plant, while the rest is set for upgrading manufacturing capabilities at Ford suppliers in the region.
