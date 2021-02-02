Donate your phone, save a gorilla

The Toronto Zoo has issued a call for old electronic devices, primarily of the handheld variety.

It’s part of their “Phone Apes” program which has been running since 2006, but the Zoo is putting a big emphasis on it this year.

It wants to collect 15-thousand devices in 2021. The program has brought in a little over 47-thousand phones over the first 14-years of the initiative.

Gorillas on the line… Answer the call! ???????? This year our goal is to collect 15,000 electronic devices to help save gorillas ???????? Mail your old cell phones to 361A Old Finch Ave, Toronto ON M1B 5K7, or hold on to them to drop off at the Zoo when we reopen ???????? #savingspecies pic.twitter.com/4abL1pVW8x — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) February 2, 2021

Recycling phones properly helps conserve tantalum.

Tantalum involves the rare earth metal coltan, the vast majority of which is mined from the rainforests of the Republic of Congo and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. These rainforests are the main habitat for western lowland gorillas.

Toronto Zoo CEO Dolf Dejong says:

Handheld devices are almost being treated as disposable items these days, it’s critically important we collect them […] there are only around 100-thousand western lowland gorillas left on the planet.

If you’d like to get involved, the zoo says you can hold on to your old device until the zoo re-opens after the lockdown, or you can drop it off or mail it to the address below:

Toronto Zoo – Cell Phone Recycling Program C/O Curator of Conservation Programs

361A Old Finch Avenue

Toronto, Ontario M1B 5K7