Loading articles...

Donate your phone, save a gorilla

Last Updated Feb 2, 2021 at 4:45 pm EST

Mom Ngozi with female baby gorilla Charlie, which was born June 7, 2018, at the Toronto Zoo. HANDOUT/Toronto Zoo

The Toronto Zoo has issued a call for old electronic devices, primarily of the handheld variety.

It’s part of their “Phone Apes” program which has been running since 2006, but the Zoo is putting a big emphasis on it this year.

It wants to collect 15-thousand devices in 2021. The program has brought in a little over 47-thousand phones over the first 14-years of the initiative.

Recycling phones properly helps conserve tantalum.

Tantalum involves the rare earth metal coltan, the vast majority of which is mined from the rainforests of the Republic of Congo and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. These rainforests are the main habitat for western lowland gorillas.

Toronto Zoo CEO Dolf Dejong says:

Handheld devices are almost being treated as disposable items these days, it’s critically important we collect them […] there are only around 100-thousand western lowland gorillas left on the planet.

If you’d like to get involved, the zoo says you can hold on to your old device until the zoo re-opens after the lockdown, or you can drop it off or mail it to the address below:

Toronto Zoo – Cell Phone Recycling Program C/O Curator of Conservation Programs

361A Old Finch Avenue

Toronto, Ontario  M1B 5K7

 

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
NB 410 just before Queen - right lane blocked with a collision. #NB410
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:40 PM
Two sunny days ahead!!! Make the most of it and get that vitamin D fix #Toronto!
Latest Weather
Read more