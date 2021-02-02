Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Data correction results in significant underestimation of new COVID-19 cases
by Michael Ranger
Posted Feb 2, 2021 10:24 am EST
Last Updated Feb 2, 2021 at 10:39 am EST
Headwater Heath Care Centre's COVID-19 assessment centre in Orangeville. Photo credit: FACEBOOK/Headwaters Health Care Centre
Ontario is reporting 745 cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths on Tuesday.
Locally, there are 334 new cases in Peel, 124 in York Region and 65 in Niagara.
A error in the data system has resulted in a negative case count from Toronto.
A statement from the province:
“Toronto Public Health has now migrated all of their data to the provincial data system. This migration has impacted today’s daily counts. Most notably, TPH’s case count is negative following the identification of duplicate cases as well as data corrections to some fields, resulting in an underestimation of today’s cases. In addition, case counts for other PHUs may have been affected by system outages related to the migration. As a result, the province anticipates a fluctuation in case numbers over the next few days.”