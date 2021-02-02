Data correction results in significant underestimation of new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting 745 cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths on Tuesday.

Locally, there are 334 new cases in Peel, 124 in York Region and 65 in Niagara.

A error in the data system has resulted in a negative case count from Toronto.

A statement from the province:

“Toronto Public Health has now migrated all of their data to the provincial data system. This migration has impacted today’s daily counts. Most notably, TPH’s case count is negative following the identification of duplicate cases as well as data corrections to some fields, resulting in an underestimation of today’s cases. In addition, case counts for other PHUs may have been affected by system outages related to the migration. As a result, the province anticipates a fluctuation in case numbers over the next few days.”

This is the 1st below a thousand day since Nov 5th & lowest daily increase since Oct 19, but it comes with a footnote. #Toronto numbers are off because of data migration #COVID19 #onpoli @celliottability https://t.co/dj9DFkgkg5 — Irene Preklet (@Irene680NEWS) February 2, 2021

The daily case count dips below 1,000 for the first time since Nov. 5.

The province reports nearly 28,600 tests completed, a slight drop from the nearly 30,400 tests completed on Monday. The province reported almost 70,000 cases four days ago.

More details to come.