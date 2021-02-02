COVID-19 outbreak at Tendercare Living Centre declared over: Toronto Public Health

The deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Tendercare Living Centre in Scarborough has been declared ‘over’ by Toronto Public Health.

An outbreak is considered over when it has been 14 days since a resident or staff member has tested positive for the virus.

North York General Hospital has been assisting the nursing home with the outbreak.

In a statement, Karyn Popovich, interim president at North York General Hospital says, “the end of the outbreak is a hopeful turning point for those who live and work at Tendercare and the families who have been impacted by this terrible virus.”

“While we look toward brighter days ahead, we are deeply saddened by the losses suffered by the family and friends of the residents who died.”

According to hospital officials Monday, 108 residents and 105 staff have resolved cases.

67 staff have returned to work and staffing levels for psw’s, nurses, physicians and other key roles are stable.

Executive Lead with the Voluntary Management Agreement for Tendercare Susan Kwolek says they are now turning their attention to recovery, and ensuring the home is equipped to prevent future outbreaks and meeting long-term care standards.

“For residents, this means settling back into everyday life and routines at the home including safely taking part in the activities they enjoy,” Kwolek says.

More than 70 residents lost their lives during the outbreak.