Canada on verge of deal to make COVID-19 vaccines at home
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 2, 2021 5:22 am EST
FILE-- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce the makings of an agreement to produce COVID-19 vaccines within Canada on Tuesday.
Industry Minister Francois-Phillipe Champagne tells The Canadian Press the government is moving quickly to start making COVID-19 vaccines itself, instead of being entirely reliant on foreign production for the most sought-after product in the world.
The deal could help Trudeau tamp down the political headache caused by Canada’s skeletal vaccine production capacity.
Canada’s inability to produce any COVID-19 vaccines at home has left the country at the mercy of foreign governments who could at any time slam the doors shut to vaccine exports until their own people are vaccinated.
That risk became ever more real this week as Europe’s new export controls on vaccines takes hold, putting at risk Canada’s entire supply of COVID-19 vaccines.
Champagne’s department and the National Research Council have been in talks with all the front-running vaccine makers in the world for months, trying to lure at least one of them to make some of their vaccines at the new facility, which is on track to be finished this summer.