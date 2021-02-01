Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto fails to make list of final three host cities for the 2026 Gay Games
by News Staff
Posted Feb 1, 2021 5:20 pm EST
FILE -- This picture taken with long time exposure shows participants of the French team holding a rainbow flag as they march onto the field during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Gay Games edition at the Jean Bouin Stadium in Paris on August 4, 2018. - French capital, Paris, hosts the Gay Games from August 4 to 12, 2018, bringing together participants from around the world for a week of sport and culture in a carnival atmosphere. Paris will welcome more than 10,000 participants from 90 countries around the world, including some where homosexuality is illegal or repressed. (PHOTO: LUCAS BARIOULET/AFP via Getty Images)
Toronto has failed to make the three-city shortlist for the 2026 Gay Games.
In August, the Ontario capital made the list of eight candidates cities from the original list of 20. But the Federation of Gay Games selected Guadalajara, Mexico; Munich and Valencia, Spain as the three finalists on the weekend.
“We’re disappointed we’re not moving forward. From 20 cities, shortlisted to eight and now three — we just didn’t quite make it,” said Bob Richardson, spokesperson for the Toronto 2026 Gay Games bid committee.
The 2022 Gay Games are scheduled for November 2022 in Hong Kong.
Held every four years, the Gay Games are a global sport and cultural event open to all, bringing together 12,000 participants competing in 34 sports.
The winning host city is expected to be announced in 2022.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2021