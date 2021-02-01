The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Monday, Feb.1, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 10:20 p.m. ET on Monday Feb. 1, 2021.

There are 783,589 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 783,589 confirmed cases (51,745 active, 711,708 resolved, 20,136 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 3,736 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 136.15 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 30,578 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 4,368.

There were 104 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 898 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 128. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.34 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 52.98 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 408 confirmed cases (16 active, 388 resolved, four deaths).

There were zero new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 3.06 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 10 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 113 confirmed cases (five active, 108 resolved, zero deaths).

There were two new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 3.13 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of three new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 1,581 confirmed cases (10 active, 1,506 resolved, 65 deaths).

There was one new case Monday. The rate of active cases is 1.02 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been 10 new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.64 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 1,264 confirmed cases (274 active, 972 resolved, 18 deaths).

There were eight new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 35.06 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 113 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 16.

There were zero new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of four new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 2.3 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Quebec: 263,473 confirmed cases (13,564 active, 240,083 resolved, 9,826 deaths).

There were 890 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 158.19 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 8,637 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,234.

There were 32 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 305 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 44. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.51 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 114.59 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Ontario: 270,180 confirmed cases (19,017 active, 244,939 resolved, 6,224 deaths).

There were 1,969 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 129.07 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 13,220 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,889.

There were 36 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 378 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 54. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.37 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 42.24 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 29,651 confirmed cases (3,466 active, 25,353 resolved, 832 deaths).

There were 87 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 251.29 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 841 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 120.

There were three new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 28 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.29 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 60.32 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 24,011 confirmed cases (2,369 active, 21,336 resolved, 306 deaths).

There were 147 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 200.99 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,595 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 228.

There were two new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 52 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is seven. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.63 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 25.96 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Alberta: 124,563 confirmed cases (7,387 active, 115,527 resolved, 1,649 deaths).

There were 355 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 167.06 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,028 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 433.

There were 10 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 75 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 11. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.24 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 37.29 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 67,937 confirmed cases (5,610 active, 61,117 resolved, 1,210 deaths).

There were 277 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 108.98 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,109 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 444.

There were 21 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 56 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is eight. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.16 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 23.51 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Yukon: 70 confirmed cases (zero active, 69 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Monday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 31 confirmed cases (zero active, 31 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Monday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 294 confirmed cases (27 active, 266 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 68.61 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.54 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Feb. 1, 2021.

The Canadian Press