The Latest: 8 inches on the ground in states, more forecast

Road crews on Monday were busy around New Jersey as a winter storm packing strong winds dumps heavy snow around much of the state. Trained spotters reported an inch of snow fell in Cape May County by late Monday morning, and the National Weather Service says there were 8 to 10 inches in areas of Hunterdon, Morris and Sussex counties. Gov. Phil Murphy on Sunday declared a state of emergency. Murphy also closed all state government offices for nonessential personnel and closed the state’s six mega sites that distribute COVID-19 vaccines. Most New Jersey Transit trains and buses were suspended, and speed limits were also reduced on many major highways.

The Associated Press



