Loading articles...

The Latest: 8 inches on the ground in states, more forecast

Last Updated Feb 1, 2021 at 11:29 am EST

Arturo Diaz, 4, enjoys playing in a deep snow bank in Hoboken, N.J., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Snowfall is picking up in the Northeast as the region braced for a whopper of a storm that could dump well over a foot of snow in many areas, create blizzard-like conditions and cause travel problems for the next few days. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Road crews on Monday were busy around New Jersey as a winter storm packing strong winds dumps heavy snow around much of the state. Trained spotters reported an inch of snow fell in Cape May County by late Monday morning, and the National Weather Service says there were 8 to 10 inches in areas of Hunterdon, Morris and Sussex counties. Gov. Phil Murphy on Sunday declared a state of emergency. Murphy also closed all state government offices for nonessential personnel and closed the state’s six mega sites that distribute COVID-19 vaccines. Most New Jersey Transit trains and buses were suspended, and speed limits were also reduced on many major highways.

The Associated Press


Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 10:16 AM
#NB400 ramp to EB Hwy 7 is BLOCKED for a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:01 AM
Retweeted @680NEWS: Congratulations to Blake Templeton of Holland Landing who just won the $26,000 Weather Guarantee jackpot! Visit our contest…
Latest Weather
Read more