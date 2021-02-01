Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
The Latest: 8 inches on the ground in states, more forecast
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 1, 2021 11:19 am EST
Last Updated Feb 1, 2021 at 11:29 am EST
Arturo Diaz, 4, enjoys playing in a deep snow bank in Hoboken, N.J., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Snowfall is picking up in the Northeast as the region braced for a whopper of a storm that could dump well over a foot of snow in many areas, create blizzard-like conditions and cause travel problems for the next few days. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Road crews on Monday were busy around New Jersey as a winter storm packing strong winds dumps heavy snow around much of the state. Trained spotters reported an inch of snow fell in Cape May County by late Monday morning, and the National Weather Service says there were 8 to 10 inches in areas of Hunterdon, Morris and Sussex counties. Gov. Phil Murphy on Sunday declared a state of emergency. Murphy also closed all state government offices for nonessential personnel and closed the state’s six mega sites that distribute COVID-19 vaccines. Most New Jersey Transit trains and buses were suspended, and speed limits were also reduced on many major highways.