Lecce: No timeline on when Ontario students in COVID-19 hotspots will return to class

Ontario’s education minister wouldn’t provide concrete details on when students living in COVID-19 hotspots can expect to return to class, only confirming that a decision on how best to manage March break will be made soon.

Students in Toronto, Peel, York, Windsor-Essex – and others living in regions with less significant COVID-19 cases such as Durham and Halton – are tentatively expected to return to class as early as February 10.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce was non-committal on the possibility.

“We do believe it’s important parents understand the new protocols and measures put in place more details around our asymptomatic testing program upwards of 25,000 scalable tests per week that that can be deployed in addition to the antigen testing that’s being layered, and especially as we deal with the new variants,” Lecce said Monday.

“…I think we’ve been consistent that we want to get all students in all regions of our province back to school that is a consensus position of our government with the medical community. We heard clearly from the council of medical officers of health and we agreed with the premise it is important for children to be within schools for the mental health in their development.”

NEW No new details on when students in hotspot regions will return to school but Education Minister Lecce announces how the second phase of money from the federal government will be allocated. Student teachers will be allowed to act as supply teachers, asymptomatic testing grows pic.twitter.com/aCrFKZL6lJ — Richard Southern (@richard680news) February 1, 2021

Lecce once again reaffirmed that the province’s goal continues to be to keep students and staff safe. He added that “tougher layers of protection” have been introduced, such as targeted asymptomatic testing, enhanced screening, mandatory masking for students in Grades 1-3 and outdoors where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

The province also announced that student and retired teachers will be allowed to act as supply teachers as asymptomatic testing grows. Teachers and staff will also be provided command to discourage students from congregating and to ensure that all school safety guidance is followed.

Ontario is also providing an additional 3.5 million masks for students with a high-quality standard.

On Monday, around 280,000 students returned to class across various Public Health Units (PHUs), including Eastern Ontario Health Unit, Middlesex-London Health Unit, Southwestern Public Health, and Ottawa Public Health.

As of February 1, the following schools reopened for in-person education:

Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario

Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario

Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l’Est ontarien

Conseil scolaire de district catholique du Centre-Est de l’Ontario

London District Catholic School Board

Ottawa Catholic District School Board

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board

Thames Valley District School Board

Upper Canada District School Board

The president of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO), Sam Hammond, has said it makes no sense to send students, teachers, and education workers back to school while the province is locked down.

“We know parents want certainty on the matter and we hope we can provide that in the coming days, based on a risk assessment and more importantly based on the new protocols; the stronger, stricter protocols put in place to make sure that when we re open all kids can be safe in this province,” Lecce added.

There are now more than 520,000 students across Ontario now able to learn in-person.

There were 43 new cases of COVID-19 reported in schools across Ontario in the last two weeks.