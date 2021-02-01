Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
SIU investigating after woman, 24, falls to her death in Oshawa
by News Staff
Posted Feb 1, 2021 9:30 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 1, 2021 at 9:32 pm EST
A Special Investigations Unit vehicle outside the SIU headquarters in Mississauga on Aug. 24, 2016. GETTY IMAGES/Nakita Krucker
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says they are investigating after a 24-year-old woman fell to her death Monday afternoon.
The SIU said Durham police were called at around 2 p.m. to 1 Mary Street North in Oshawa for a report of a woman on a parkade roof.
“Upon arrival, officers located a woman on the roof and attempts were made to speak with her,” the SIU said in a news release. “A short time later, the woman fell seven floors to the ground below. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
No other information has been released by Durham Regional Police or the SIU at this time.
The SIU is called in where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police and members of the public.
Officers @DRPSCEDiv are currently dealing with a distraught party in the area of Mary St N and Bond St E in Oshawa. Please avoid the area and roadways in the area will be affected. Use an alternate route. Updates to follow.