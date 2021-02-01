Loading articles...

SIU investigating after woman, 24, falls to her death in Oshawa

Last Updated Feb 1, 2021 at 9:32 pm EST

A Special Investigations Unit vehicle outside the SIU headquarters in Mississauga on Aug. 24, 2016. GETTY IMAGES/Nakita Krucker

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says they are investigating after a 24-year-old woman fell to her death Monday afternoon.

The SIU said Durham police were called at around 2 p.m. to 1 Mary Street North in Oshawa for a report of a woman on a parkade roof.

“Upon arrival, officers located a woman on the roof and attempts were made to speak with her,” the SIU said in a news release. “A short time later, the woman fell seven floors to the ground below. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

No other information has been released by Durham Regional Police or the SIU at this time.

The SIU is called in where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police and members of the public.

 

|||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
VEHICLE FIRE - #WB401 express west of Markham Road. Two right lanes blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:53 PM
It's your turn @willieofficial!!! Which team are you going to join? Team Early Spring: @CityNatasha…
Latest Weather
Read more