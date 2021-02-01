Loading articles...

Barrie long-term care home with outbreak of COVID-19 variant faces lawsuit

The Roberta Place Long Term Care and Retirement home is shown in Barrie, Ont. on Monday, January 18, 2021. The home has seen an outbreak of COVID-19 among staff and residents. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

A Barrie long-term care home with an outbreak of a contagious COVID-19 variant is now facing a proposed class-action lawsuit.

Residents’ family members allege their loved ones have been neglected by Roberta Place Long-Term Care Home.

So far, all but one of the residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and more than 50 have died.

Dozens of staff members also have the virus, and an essential caregiver has died.

Public health officials say some of the cases are confirmed to be the highly transmissible variant of the virus first identified in the UK.

The lawsuit — which has yet to be certified as a class action and has not been tested in court — claims Roberta Place failed to have basic infection prevention methods in place.

It claims the facility didn’t offer enough P-P-E or keep COVID-positive residents separate from those who did not yet have the virus.

Roberta Place did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 44 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 at Yonge express. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:01 AM
Retweeted @680NEWS: Congratulations to Blake Templeton of Holland Landing who just won the $26,000 Weather Guarantee jackpot! Visit our contest…
Latest Weather
Read more