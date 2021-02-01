Province's police watchdog investigating the death a woman in Oshawa

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of a woman in Oshawa.

SIU investigating woman's fatal fall from parking structure roof in Oshawa https://t.co/5YcJcUWODb — SIU (@SIUOntario) February 2, 2021

According to a release from the province’s police watchdog, Durham Regional Police officers were called around 2 P.M. on February 1, 2021 for a woman seen on the roof of parking garage. This was at 1 Mary North Street, just north of King Street East.

Officers @DRPSCEDiv are currently dealing with a distraught party in the area of Mary St N and Bond St E in Oshawa. Please avoid the area and roadways in the area will be affected. Use an alternate route. Updates to follow. — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) February 1, 2021

When police arrived, they found the woman on the garage’s roof, and attempted to speak with her. A short while later, she fell seven stories to the ground.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The SIU is called in to investigate whenever an incident involving a police officer occurs which may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case, as well as a subject officer and a witness officer. The SIU is asking anyone with information to contact them, or anyone with video footage to upload it through their website.