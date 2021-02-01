Province's police watchdog investigating the death a woman in Oshawa

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
According to a release from the province’s police watchdog, Durham Regional Police officers were called around 2 P.M. on February 1, 2021 for a woman seen on the roof of parking garage. This was at 1 Mary North Street, just north of King Street East.
Officers @DRPSCEDiv are currently dealing with a distraught party in the area of Mary St N and Bond St E in Oshawa. Please avoid the area and roadways in the area will be affected. Use an alternate route. Updates to follow.
When police arrived, they found the woman on the garage’s roof, and attempted to speak with her. A short while later, she fell seven stories to the ground.
She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The SIU is called in to investigate whenever an incident involving a police officer occurs which may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.
Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case, as well as a subject officer and a witness officer. The SIU is asking anyone with information to contact them, or anyone with video footage to upload it through their website.