Province's police watchdog investigating the death a woman in Oshawa

Last Updated Feb 1, 2021 at 10:09 pm EST

A Special Investigations Unit vehicle outside the SIU headquarters in Mississauga on Aug. 24, 2016. GETTY IMAGES/Nakita Krucker

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of a woman in Oshawa.

According to a release from the province’s police watchdog, Durham Regional Police officers were called around 2 P.M. on February 1, 2021 for a woman seen on the roof of parking garage. This was at 1 Mary North Street, just north of King Street East.

When police arrived, they found the woman on the garage’s roof, and attempted to speak with her. A short while later, she fell seven stories to the ground.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The SIU is called in to investigate whenever an incident involving a police officer occurs which may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case, as well as a subject officer and a witness officer. The SIU is asking anyone with information to contact them, or anyone with video footage to upload it through their website.

