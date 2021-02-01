Loading articles...

Police: Carjacker tossed 1-year-old out of vehicle

Last Updated Feb 1, 2021 at 9:58 am EST

St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw her 1-year-old son out of the vehicle.

The crime happened around 3 a.m. Sunday. Police say a 22-year-old woman was sitting at a stoplight in north St. Louis with two men and her child. Three men armed with handguns came up to the car and ordered everyone to get out.

Police say the woman pleaded with the men to take her son out of the car. One of the robbers grabbed the child by his coat and threw him toward his mother. The child hit the ground. Police did not say if he was hurt.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:11 AM
#EB401 east of Leslie collectors - CLEAR
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:01 AM
Retweeted @680NEWS: Congratulations to Blake Templeton of Holland Landing who just won the $26,000 Weather Guarantee jackpot! Visit our contest…
Latest Weather
Read more