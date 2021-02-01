Peel police charge one man with attempted murder in Mississauga shooting investigation

Peel Regional Police have arrested and charged a man following a shooting in Mississauga last September.

Police say a shooting took place on September 24, 2020, in a plaza lot near Hurontario Street and Fairview Road. At approximately 5:55 p.m., the suspect’s vehicle allegedly entered the lot, and an occupant began to shoot at a 39 year old man sitting in his vehicle. The victim fled the lot and the suspect continued to shoot at him, damaging another vehicle.

Nobody was injured during the incident. Peel Regional Police identified a suspect and issued a Canada-wide warrant on October 7, 2020.

On Sunday, January 31, Peel Police arrested a 28 year old man at Pearson International Airport. Ahmed Alda-Amsa was charged with one count of Attempted Murder. He was held pending a bail hearing that happened on Monday, February 1.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Peel Regional Police’s 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453–2121, ext. 1233. Anonymous information can also be submitted at peelcrimestoppers.ca, or by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).