MUST-WATCH: Like father, like son, Denzel and John David Washington enter this week's Top 10

As we enter February and near Valentine’s Day, will a romantic movie take the top spot? Or is Snowpiercer holding on for another week? And how will Denzel Washington and his son John David square off against each other? Keep reading to see what new movies and shows are entering this week’s MUST-WATCH Top 10!

Malcolm & Marie

Streaming platform: Netflix

The latest from Sam Levinson, the creator of Euphoria, is almost here!

This new movie features Euphoria’s star Zendaya teaming up with Levinson again, joined by Tenet‘s John David Washington. Washington plays a filmmaker on the night of his latest premiere, as him and his partner head back home for an evening of passion, arguments, and waiting for the first reviews to drop. This film is perfect for anyone who’s been through the wringer with a loved one.

Malcolm & Marie drops on Netflix on Friday, February 5th!

Search Party

Streaming platform: Crave

The millennial dramedy starring Alia Shawkat comes to Canada!

The fourth season of Search Party sees Alia Shawkat’s Dory kidnapped by Chip, a wealthy man obsessed with her. Chip is played by Cole Escola. As her friends (played by John Paul Reynolds, John Early, and Meredith Hagner) continue to move on with their lives after the third season’s trial, they realize Dory is missing. And they all come together one more time to form another search party.

The entire show, including the fourth season, comes to Crave Thursday, February 4th!

Bliss

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

If you enjoy trippy romance, then this film is for you!

Bliss is a new film from Mike Cahill, an indie sci-fi director who previously made Another Earth and I Origins. This film stars Owen Wilson as an everyday guy who encounters a homeless woman played by Salma Hayek. She says that they both live in a simulation, and she’s trying to get back to the real world, one of pure bliss. Eventually, the two worlds start to collide.

Amazon Prime Video will release this film on Friday, February 5th.

The Little Things

Streaming platform: VOD

If you enjoyed John David Washington in Malcolm and Marie, why not watch his father’s latest film?

The Little Things stars Denzel Washington as a sheriff’s deputy near L.A. He teams up with a homicide detective (played by Bohemian Rhapsody‘s Rami Malek) to investigate the brutal murder of a woman. This film is directed by John Lee Hancock, who’s spent the past 30 years cutting his teeth on award bait films like the Blind Side and the Founder.

You can rent this on Apple TV or Google Play now!

Hip-Hop: The Songs That Shook America

Streaming platform: CBC Gem

Last but certainly not least, a documentary for all the hop-hop fans!

Taking a look back at six of the most influential hip-hop songs out there, Hip-Hop: The Songs That Shook America features a wide variety of interviews from legends and experts of the genre. From the feminist bombast of Queen Latifah and Monie Love’s Ladies First, to Kendrick Lamar’s powerful, personal protest anthem Alright, this show examines the impact of this genre on American society.

You can watch all six episodes on Monday, February 1st, on CBC Gem!

680 NEWS’ MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. Promising Young Woman – VOD

9. News of the World – VOD

8. Bliss – Amazon Prime Video

7. Hip-Hop: The Songs That Shook America – CBC Gem

6. The Little Things – VOD

5. Euphoria Special: Part 2 – Crave

4. Search Party (Season 4) – Crave

3. WandaVision – Disney+

2. Snowpiercer – Netflix

1. Malcolm & Marie – Netflix