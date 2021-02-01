Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Mandatory COVID-19 testing of international travellers takes effect in Ontario
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 1, 2021 5:25 am EST
Last Updated Feb 1, 2021 at 5:26 am EST
Health-care workers wait at COVID-19 testing stations located at the international arrivals area at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Jan. 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Summary
Ontario announced the plan the same day the feds announced a similar program that's to take effect in the coming weeks
The testing order comes into effect at Pearson, and will also eventually apply to land border crossings to the U.S.
Also today, schools will reopen in Ottawa, Eastern Ontario, Southwestern, and Middlesex-London public health units
International travellers will have to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival in Ontario starting Monday in a bid to stop contagious new variants of the virus from further infiltrating the province.
The provincial government announced the plan on Friday, the same day the federal government announced a similar program that’s to take effect in the coming weeks.
Premier Doug Ford praised the prime minister for announcing the new federal testing plan, but said Ontario would conduct its own traveller testing until Ottawa’s program kicked in.
The testing order comes into effect at Toronto’s Pearson International airport, and will also eventually apply to the province’s land border crossings to the United States.
Also Monday, schools will reopen in four more public health units in southern Ontario.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce said Thursday that students will be able to return to physical classrooms in the Ottawa, Eastern Ontario, Southwestern, and Middlesex-London public health units.
But schools in some other parts of the province harder hit by COVID-19 remain closed.
