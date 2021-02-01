Loading articles...

Former Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins joins Intact board

Last Updated Feb 1, 2021 at 11:28 am EST

Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins holds a press conference at the Bank Of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — Intact Financial Corp. says former Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins has joined its board of directors.

Intact chair Claude Dussault says her experience at the central bank during some of the most challenging periods for economic and monetary policy will be a welcome addition to the board.

As the senior deputy governor, Wilkins oversaw strategic planning and economic and financial research at the central bank.

She had been a leading candidate to replace Stephen Poloz as governor at the Bank of Canada, but was beaten by Tiff Macklem for the top job at the central bank.

Wilkins stepped down from the Bank of Canada in December.

Intact Financial is a provider of property and casualty insurance.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2021.

The Canadian Press

