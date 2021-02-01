Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Ford Motor Co. of Canada names veteran executive Bev Goodman as CEO
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 1, 2021 11:19 am EST
Last Updated Feb 1, 2021 at 11:28 am EST
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2019 file photograph, the company logo shines off the grille of an unsold 2019 F-250 pickup truck at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close, Thursday, July 30 2020. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
OAKVILLE, Ont. — Ford Motor Co. of Canada Ltd. has promoted veteran executive Bev Goodman to the job of president and CEO, effective immediately.
The automaker says she replaces Dean Stoneley, who will be appointed to the newly created position of general manager, North America truck, at Ford Motor Co.
Goodman began her career at Ford of Canada as a finance intern and she has spent 25 years in a variety of roles at the automaker including finance, parts and service and sales and marketing.
She most recently was Ford of Canada’s director of marketing communications.
Ford employs 7,000 people in Canada, while an additional 18,000 work in more than 400 Ford and Ford-Lincoln dealerships.
The automaker announced in September that it would spend $1.95 billion in its Canadian plants, including $1.8 billion toward the production of electric vehicles in Oakville, Ont.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2021.