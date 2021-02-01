Loading articles...

Durham police asking for public's help to find missing teenager

A May 2020 file photo of a Durham Regional Police vehicle. (FILE/Tony Fera/CityNews Toronto)

Durham Regional Police is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing teenager.

Mya Leeson, a 14 year old girl, was last seen at her home in Pickering. This was on January 30, 2021 near the Pickering Town Center.

Durham Police say she has gone missing in the past, and is known to have friends in the Toronto area. Her family is concerned for her wellbeing.

She’s described as 5’6″ tall, around 135 lbs, with curly brown shoulder length hair. There is no available clothing description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. For residents of Durham Region, please contact the DRPS West Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-888-579-1520, extension 2521.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
VEHICLE FIRE - #WB401 express west of Markham Road. Two right lanes blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:53 PM
It's your turn @willieofficial!!! Which team are you going to join? Team Early Spring: @CityNatasha…
Latest Weather
Read more