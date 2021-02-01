Durham police asking for public's help to find missing teenager

Durham Regional Police is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing teenager.

Officers continue to search for a missing 14-year-old teenager from Pickering, who was last seen on January 30, 2021. Mya LEESON, age 14, was last seen at her residence near the Pickering Town Center News Release – https://t.co/PeSqnWU1uw pic.twitter.com/UhL15TyDv6 — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) February 2, 2021

Mya Leeson, a 14 year old girl, was last seen at her home in Pickering. This was on January 30, 2021 near the Pickering Town Center.

Durham Police say she has gone missing in the past, and is known to have friends in the Toronto area. Her family is concerned for her wellbeing.

She’s described as 5’6″ tall, around 135 lbs, with curly brown shoulder length hair. There is no available clothing description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. For residents of Durham Region, please contact the DRPS West Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-888-579-1520, extension 2521.