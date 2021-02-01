Homeless in the winter, in a pandemic. A deadly combination.

In today’s Big Story podcast, a man in Montreal was found dead in a portable toilet. The shelter he often used had been temporarily closed for overnights due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadian winter puts those without homes in danger every year—but COVID-19 has made it impossible for them to access many of the resources that can be lifesaving.

How did the system fail Raphaël André? How are advocates fighting to prevent further deaths? Have we learned anything during this horrible year that could help us solve the problem? And, simply, why hasn’t more been done?

GUEST: Jake Kivanc (You can read Jake’s reporting here.)

