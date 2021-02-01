Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Blue Man Group ending its 14-year run at Universal Orlando
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 1, 2021 8:05 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 1, 2021 at 8:14 pm EST
ORLANDO, Fla. — Blue Man Group is officially ending its 14-year run at Universal Orlando.
The group announced its departure Monday on Twitter, adding that they planned to reopen safely at some point in Las Vegas, New York, Chicago and Boston. The trio of bald, blue-painted men hadn’t performed in Orlando since last March when Universal Orlando and other Florida theme parks shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. The shows typically feature a mix of art, light and music.
“For more than a decade, Blue Man Group has brought its unique style of entertainment to our guests — and we are grateful for the chance to have been home to their Orlando show,” Universal Orlando said in a statement.
Blue Man Group had performed more than 6,000 shows in a 1,000-seat theatre at Universal CityWalk, an entertainment and retail district located right next to Universal Orlando’s theme parks.
Universal Orlando didn’t say what the space would be used for next.