Loading articles...

4 deceased victims of the Gainsborough Fire identified

Last Updated Feb 1, 2021 at 11:22 pm EST

An early-morning fire on Gainsborough Road in Toronto that left four people dead is now the subject an Ontario Fire Marshal’s investigation. Mark Douglas

Following the death of four people in a three alarm fire in Toronto’s east end on Gainsborough Road, the victims have been identified by a friend of the family.

Tyler MacDougall, who created a GoFundMe page for one of the survivors, has identified to 680 NEWS the four who died in the fire as Jana Jansons, Kai Jansons, Amanda Freimanis, and Matthew Zybdal. Arija Jansons, one of the survivors currently recovering in hospital, is the daughter of Jana, and the mother of Kai. Both Freimanis and Zybdal were friends of Arija.

The fire broke out on January 29, at a home in the Upper Beaches. Police were called to Gainsborough Road, near Coxwell and Gerard for a house fire. Before it was extinguished, it spread to three houses.

MacDougall adds that “Arija has a soul that could light up the whole world and is beloved by everyone that has come in contact with her.”

Another relative of the family created a separate GoFundMe to raise money for the family. The Ontario Fire Marshall continues to investigate.

|||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 10:17 PM
VEHICLE FIRE - #WB401 express west of Markham Road. Two right lanes blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:53 PM
It's your turn @willieofficial!!! Which team are you going to join? Team Early Spring: @CityNatasha…
Latest Weather
Read more