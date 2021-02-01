Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
4 deceased victims of the Gainsborough Fire identified
by James Mackin
Posted Feb 1, 2021 11:22 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 1, 2021 at 11:22 pm EST
An early-morning fire on Gainsborough Road in Toronto that left four people dead is now the subject an Ontario Fire Marshal’s investigation. Mark Douglas
Following the death of
in Toronto's east end on Gainsborough Road, the victims have been identified by a friend of the family. four people in a three alarm fire
Tyler MacDougall, who created a
page for one of the survivors, has identified to 680 NEWS the four who died in the fire as Jana Jansons, Kai Jansons, Amanda Freimanis, and Matthew Zybdal. Arija Jansons, one of the survivors currently recovering in hospital, is the daughter of Jana, and the mother of Kai. Both Freimanis and Zybdal were friends of Arija. GoFundMe
The fire broke out on January 29, at a home in the Upper Beaches. Police were called to Gainsborough Road, near Coxwell and Gerard for a house fire. Before it was extinguished, it spread to three houses.
MacDougall adds that “Arija has a soul that could light up the whole world and is beloved by everyone that has come in contact with her.”
Another relative of the family created a separate
to raise money for the family. The Ontario Fire Marshall continues to investigate. GoFundMe
