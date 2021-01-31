The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Jan. 31, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday Jan. 31, 2021.

There are 778,972 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 778,972 confirmed cases (53,281 active, 705,659 resolved, 20,032 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 3,924 new cases Sunday from 50,138 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 7.8 per cent. The rate of active cases is 140.19 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 30,591 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 4,370.

There were 90 new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 938 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 134. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.35 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 52.71 per 100,000 people.

There have been 17,483,364 tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 408 confirmed cases (16 active, 388 resolved, four deaths).

There were zero new cases Sunday from 282 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 3.06 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 10 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.

There have been 80,077 tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 111 confirmed cases (six active, 105 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Sunday from 324 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 3.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 90,927 tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 1,580 confirmed cases (10 active, 1,505 resolved, 65 deaths).

There were zero new cases Sunday from 744 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 1.02 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of nine new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.64 per 100,000 people.

There have been 204,510 tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 1,256 confirmed cases (284 active, 954 resolved, 18 deaths).

There were 26 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 36.34 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 132 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 19.

There were zero new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of five new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 2.3 per 100,000 people.

There have been 140,624 tests completed.

_ Quebec: 262,583 confirmed cases (14,141 active, 238,648 resolved, 9,794 deaths).

There were 1,223 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 164.92 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 8,950 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,279.

There were 31 new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 316 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 45. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.53 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 114.22 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,695,925 tests completed.

_ Ontario: 268,211 confirmed cases (19,216 active, 242,807 resolved, 6,188 deaths).

There were 1,848 new cases Sunday from 47,738 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 3.9 per cent. The rate of active cases is 130.42 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 13,209 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,887.

There were 43 new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 385 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 55. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.37 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 42 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,295,815 tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 29,564 confirmed cases (3,503 active, 25,232 resolved, 829 deaths).

There were 118 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 253.98 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 867 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 124.

There were four new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 30 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.31 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 60.1 per 100,000 people.

There have been 452,461 tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 23,864 confirmed cases (2,534 active, 21,026 resolved, 304 deaths).

There were 238 new cases Sunday from 1,050 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 23 per cent. The rate of active cases is 214.99 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,687 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 241.

There were four new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 51 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is seven. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.62 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 25.79 per 100,000 people.

There have been 336,940 tests completed.

_ Alberta: 124,208 confirmed cases (7,505 active, 115,064 resolved, 1,639 deaths).

There were 461 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 169.72 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,415 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 488.

There were eight new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 90 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 13. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.29 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 37.07 per 100,000 people.

There have been 3,118,211 tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 66,779 confirmed cases (6,039 active, 59,551 resolved, 1,189 deaths).

There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 117.31 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,297 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 328.

There were zero new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 61 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is nine. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.17 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 23.1 per 100,000 people.

There have been 1,044,931 tests completed.

_ Yukon: 70 confirmed cases (zero active, 69 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Sunday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.

There have been 6,273 tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 31 confirmed cases (zero active, 31 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Sunday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,064 tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 294 confirmed cases (27 active, 266 resolved, one deaths).

There were 10 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 68.61 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 14 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.54 per 100,000 people.

There have been 7,530 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Jan. 31, 2021.

